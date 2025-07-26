"I believe in Julian Sayin": Analyst shares insights on Ryan Day potentially aiming for back-to-back national championship at Ohio State 

Ryan Day will be heading into his seventh season as one of the most accomplished head coaches in Ohio State history. After last year's national championship win, he will be the center of attention for almost everyone in the college football circles.

As Day enters the 2025 season, the OSU roster will have lots of young faces since veterans like Will Howard and others have departed to the NFL. Starting from quarterback to defense, almost 18 fresh faces will line up for Ohio State in 2025.

There have been rumors lately that the Buckeyes could get complacent and the intensity would be much lower due to a lack of veteran talent. College football insider J.D. PicKell isn't buying this notion. He believes the standard at Ohio State is never compromised.

While speaking on Thursday's episode of On3's "The Hard Count with J.D. PicKell" podcast, PicKell shared the analysis of the Buckeyes team and that their aspirations heading into a new season. He claims that returning stars like Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles and Jeremiah Smith will play a major role in the team spirit.

“I believe in Julian saying, I don't think talent will ever be the issue for Ohio State," PicKell said. "But I really don't believe that if they don't get it done, it'll be a thing of, ‘well, Ohio State just took their foot off the gas. They got complacent because they won the national title the year before’. I really don't.” [Tuimestamp - 22:00]

“I think what it will come down to: do you have, when you get to the college football playoff, the championship medal for three to four games. That was Ohio State a year ago, right? They weren't a national title team in the month of October. There, I say, November. Look at the Michigan game. They weren't a national title team at that point. They were ready for it, give it to the Michigan game as the credit."

Ryan Day sets the expectations clear for 2025 season

Earlier this week, the Ohio State coach, Ryan Day, was in Las Vegas to attend the media days. He shares his thoughts on the aftermath of the championship win and what's ahead for the team. As expected, a question popped up over Day's intentions to repeat a title run.

The veteran coach turned it down with a classic response. He claimed that his players are not at all focused on lifting the trophy at this point but on building chemistry and stocking the fundamentals.

Ryan Day mentioned that was the key aspect of why Ohio State was able to lift the trophy in the 2025 season. Looking at the current scenario, it's an easy 12+-winning-game season for Day & Co. this year.

