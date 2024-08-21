“I believe in you”: $45M worth Deion Sanders motivates former NFL star Robert Griffin III following abrupt job dismissal

Deion Sanders recently sent out a motivating message for Robert Griffin III after the latter's shock firing from ESPN. The Colorado Buffaloes coach, who has a net worth of $45 million, according to celebritynetvalue.com, took to the social media to support the former NFL quarterback.

According to a report by The Athletic, ESPN fired Robert Griffin III, commonly known as RGIII, with the reason for the dismissal being described as "financial."

In response to this news, Deion Sanders reached out to RGIII on social media, telling him:

"Love ya my brother! I believe in you and what u stand for and tell the girls Uncle Prime said Hi."

The removal of Robert Griffin III from ESPN came as a surprise to many. He was three years into a five-year contract with the broadcaster and had once been described as a rising star for the network.

He was part of the Monday Night Countdown team, which is the show that comes before the Monday Night Football broadcast. Apart from this, Griffin also worked as an analyst for the network's college football coverage, alongside making appearances on Get Up.

RGIII did take to social media to discuss his feelings about his firing from ESPN. He posted on X a thank you message for all of the people he worked with at the network.

"Thankful for so many people in my time at ESPN that helped me grow because they are some of the best in the business. From the broadcast booth to the studio and ESPECIALLY the people many of you never see behind the camera. They are the REAL MVPs and sacrifice so much time with their families just to ensure people like myself in front of the camera even have the opportunity to shine.

"There were so many awesome experiences and moments that my family and I will never forget from the last 3 years. What people sometimes fail to realize is none of this is possible without you guys, the FANS. So THANK YOU to everyone who has supported my family through my playing days and broadcast career so far. We love you guys and will continue to seek and defend the truth while telling athletes’ stories the right way."

Who will replace Robert Griffin III at ESPN?

ESPN has announced the replacement for RGIII on the Monday Night Football broadcast. They have said that it will be former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce who will be taking over from Griffin for Monday Night's coverage.

Kelce had an NFL career that made him a seven-time pro bowler and won the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018. Now retired, it only seems natural that the brother of Travis Kelce is in the broadcaster's booth.

As for RGIII's college football commitments, ESPN has said that Louis Riddick will take over from him.

