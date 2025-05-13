“I bet you he trash”: CFB fans react as Lane Kiffin’s son, Knox Kiffin, heads to Oxford for sophomore year

Following the reconciliation of his parents, Knox Kiffin will have a change of environment heading into his sophomore year at high school. His father and Ole Miss coach, Lane Kiffin, made up with his wife, Layla Kiffin, late last year after they had been divorced since 2016.

Layla had stayed in Manhattan Beach, California, since she parted ways with her husband about a decade ago. However, she will move to Oxford this summer following her reconciliation with Lane, which will see their son, Knox, who had lived with Layla, also join the family.

Knox Kiffin spent his freshman season playing at Palos Verdes (California) last year, but, according to 247Sports, the quarterback is set to join Oxford High (Mississippi) next month. That will see him develop his game under his father’s tutelage in the next few years.

The development has generated a lot of reactions from college football fans. While some are exhilarated about the news, others aren't moved by the quarterback’s talent. Here's a look at some of the online reactions:

"I bet you he trash," commented one on Instagram.

Lane Kiffin, who's known for his use of social media, had his own reaction to the news of his son switching schools. His words confirm he and his wife are back together despite refusing to confirm the case in the last couple of months.

“LFG. The band is all back together,” wrote Lane on X with a house emoji.

Knox Kiffin is expected to arrive in Oxford on June 2 to begin training with the Chargers. While it's unclear whether he will take over as the starting quarterback, reports indicate that he hasn't yet had that discussion with the coaching staff.

Knox Kiffin already has college offers

Despite being in the early stages of his high school playing career, Knox Kiffin has received offers from a host of college football programs. The current offers on the table are mostly from Group of Five schools, but there's a Power Four school in the mix.

The Class of 2028 quarterback has received an offer from FIU along with Arkansas State, Western Kentucky, Georgia State, Murray State, Sacramento State and SMU. With the weight that comes with his last name, he’s expected to receive more offers as his career progresses.

There has been a lot of talk on the possibility of Knox Kiffin playing his college career under his father at Ole Miss. Although the family hasn't given any indication on that, but many continue to see it as a huge possibility.

