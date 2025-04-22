“I was blind but now I see”: Deion Sanders Jr. takes sarcastic jab at Emmanuel Acho for his bold prediction about half-brother Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders Jr. has taken aim at Emmanuel Acho after he claimed Jaxson Dart should be the second quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is expected to be the first overall pick, and Sanders has widely been considered to be the second quarterback off the board.

However, in the lead-up to the draft, Dart's name has risen up the draft board, while Sanders' has fallen. Acho has now claimed Dart will be picked ahead of Shedeur, which Deion Sanders Jr., who's the half-brother of Shedeur, disagrees with.

"I was blind but now I see…," Sanders Jr. wrote on X.

It shouldn't be a surprise that Sanders Jr. is backing his half-brother in Shedeur Sanders, to be the second quarterback off the board.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers seem to agree as Sanders is -250 to be the second quarterback off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft, which implies a 71.4% chance.

Sanders helped lead Colorado to a bowl game appearance last season. He went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season with the Buffaloes.

Shedeur Sanders oozes with confidence ahead of NFL Draft

Although Shedeur Sanders' stock has taken a tumble ahead of the NFL Draft, he is still confident in himself.

Sanders believes he can be a star quarterback in the NFL and believes he'll help turn a franchise around.

"You think I'm worried about what critics say or what people got to say?" Sanders said, via NFL.com. "You know who my dad is? They hated on him too. So, it's almost normal; without people hating it's not normal for us. We like the adversity. We like everything that comes with the name. That's why we are who we are...

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again?" Sanders added. "It's history. We done it again. It's always going to repeat itself."

Although Sanders is confident ahead of the NFL Draft, some scouts and NFL teams are torn on him. But, despite all the backlash on his character and play, Sanders is likely to be a first-round pick and still could even be a top-10 pick.

The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

