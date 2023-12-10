"I can help you, I didn't go to LSU": Heisman finalist Bo Nix hilariously roasts LSU’s academic standards while serving chicken tenders

Heisman finalist Bo Nix took a shot at LSU's poor academic standards over the weekend while working at a New York Raising Cane.

The Oregon quarterback was there as a part of a promotional shoot featuring him and the other Heisman finalists. The stunt was for college football players to pick up a shift in a local business, which has become a fairly common promotional occurrence.

The promotion was part of the activities leading up to Saturday night's Heisman award ceremony at the Lincoln Center in New York. Bo Nix was accompanied by LSU's Jayden Daniels, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.

While doing the promotion, Nix saw a stunned costumer who didn't know if he needed to ask the quarterback for help. To break the ice, the signal-caller took some shots at rival school LSU and its academic standards. He was heard saying:

“I can help you. I didn’t go to LSU.”

He was standing side by side to eventual Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, who attended LSU. The pun seemed directly meant for the player, with Nix being the closest challenger to the favorite for the Heisman at the time.

The joke stems from the fact that LSU only asks applicants for a 3.0 GPA, as opposed to the 3.59 Oregon asks for or 3.85 required to attend Auburn. Nix attended both schools, while Daniels also attended Arizona State, which also only asks for a 3.0 GPA.

Bo Nix end ups third in Heisman voting: Daniels wins while Penix snatches second place

Despite being the object of Bo Nix's jokes, Jayden Daniels had the last laugh on Saturday, as he took home the award.

The LSU star received 2029 points to win the coveted individual award. In second place came the Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with 1701 points. Penix is the only finalist still in the running for the national title, with the Huskies set to face the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl in January.

For his part, Bo Nix is probably disappointed with only getting the third spot in the voting with a measly 885 points. The Ducks quarterback threw for 4145 yards, with 40 touchdown passes and three interceptions this year. His 91 QBR was second best in the nation, only behind Jayden Daniels.

Bo Nix led the Ducks to a No. 8 spot in the AP Poll and a 11-2 record. However, they lost the Pac-12 championship to Washington. Their only other defeat of the season was also to the Huskies. They are set to face No. 18 Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl.