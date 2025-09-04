"I can’t stand the targeting penalty": Joel Klatt blasts NCAA after Michigan LB Jaishawn Barham’s controversial ejection

College football analyst Joel Klatt has criticized the NCAA after what happened during the Michigan vs New Mexico season opener. Linebacker Jaishawn Barham was ejected from the game following a controversial tackle in the second half.
On his show on Wednesday, Klatt called out the NCAA for its rules related to targeting and ejection.
"Listen, I can't stand the targeting penalty," Klatt said (as per On3). "The targeting call in college football is terrible. It's one of the worst things that we do in our sport, in particular attaching an ejection automatically to a penalty like that and that carrying a suspension for the next half of football, which is many cases like this one, is going to be the first half of the next game.
"Does he make contact up high? Yes, he does. Letter of the law is that technically contact against a defenseless player? Maybe. But it has to be forcible. And in this case with the wrap-up, I think it was the wrong call. ... That's a bad call, No.1. ... But here's the issue with the penalty in general, not just that one specifically. The fact that we don't have two different categories of targeting is a massive fail in college football."
Jaishawn Barham had tackled New Mexico quarterback Jack Layne, which resulted in him fumbling the ball. The Michigan linebacker picked up the fumble to score a touchdown.
However, after review, the touchdown was overturned after being called for targeting. That resulted in Barham gettng ejected, making him ineligible for the first half of the Michigan vs Oklahoma showdown.
The Big Ten upholds Jaishawn Barham's suspension despite appeal from Michigan HC Sherrone Moore
Sherrone Moore tried to appeal to the Big Ten about his linebacker's suspension. However, Barham's suspension was upheld following his ejection in the Week 1 game.
However, Moore added that he still doesn't agree with the decision. The Michigan coach also said that conference president Tony Petitti and VP A.J. Ebbs also support his case.
"Yeah, literally just heard about it," Moore said (per Wolverineswire). "It was upheld, and we don't agree with it. Tony doesn't agree with it. A.J. doesn't agree with it. It's a rule we have to get changed, and we have to look at in college football just for the general."
The Wolverines take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 6. The game will be broadcast on the ABC Channel at 7:30 p.m. ET.
