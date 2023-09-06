"I can’t support Deion Sanders anymore": Veteran CFB sportscaster slams Coach Prime's ‘racialized’ and ‘demonizing’ behavior

If anyone thought Colorado’s win over TCU would make Deion Sanders' critics cut him some slack, they've been proven wrong. It seems the upset victory and Sanders' reaction have only invited more scathing criticism. The latest barrage of attacks on Sanders takes a more personal dimension than the previous swipes at his style.

Veteran sports journalist Jason Whitlock tore Sanders apart in the latest edition of his show, "Fearless." Whitlock dedicated the entire episode to criticizing Sanders.

“I've tried my best to support Deion Sanders," Whitlock said. "I can't do it anymore. I spent the last six or seven years hoping Deion's proclaimed Christian faith would begin manifesting itself in his public behavior.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I'm the same age as Deion. I've been every bit as worldly, insecure and foolish as Sanders, but you live long enough and you begin to figure out that God's ways are superior to man's. Deion hasn't surrendered to that fact yet. It's disappointing, but he's rarely confronted with any hard truth.”

Deion Sanders: A man undeterred by criticism

Understandably, a man of Deion Sanders' status and extreme confidence will seem intimidating to many. What's more, confidence is easily misconstrued as arrogance many times. However, if anything, Sanders has proven that he can walk the talk. Furthermore, he seems to have taken the constant criticism he gets as fuel to propel him for more.

He knew what he was getting into when he accepted the offer to coach Colorado in December. And when he decided to purge the Buffs roster, he knew he'd get the kind of heat he got. But he went ahead with it. Bringing in more than 60 new players to form the crux of his program at Colorado, he knew what he was up against.

And despite all of that, Deion Sanders has remained undeterred, putting his narrative forward about how much he can achieve on his new adventure. It remains to be seen if he can achieve as much as he is setting out to achieve. But every step counts. And against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, come Saturday, he and his players will get another chance to further their claims.

People like Jason Whitlock will continue to pick at him, but you cannot but salute the doggedness of the man called Deion Sanders.