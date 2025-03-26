"I can't": When Urban Meyer admitted inability to pump the breaks while reflecting on coaching Ohio State

Urban Meyer was known for his intensity and work ethic during his days as a coach. He always fired up his players to give their best on and off the field, leading to his largely successful career. However, in his last days at Ohio State, players and staff noticed some calm in him.

Ad

In an interview with NBC4 Columbus after his final practice as the team's coach in December 2018, Meyer was asked how he felt as the weight of the job dropped off his shoulders. The coach expressed that he's always wanted to feel the relief but failed to do so many times.

“I've tried to delegate and I've tried to take the foot off the accelerator,” Meyer said. '“I've tried for many years and I can't. I see something and I see a speck on this carpet right there, I get very upset. I see things that aren't the way they should be and I lose my mind, I guess people say.” [3:25]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Urban Meyer ended his time at Ohio State with an impressive 83-9 record. He led the Buckeyes to one national championship and three Big Ten championships and five divisional titles.

Ad

Urban Meyer expresses excitement at the direction of Ohio State as he bows out

Ryan Day was promoted from his offensive coordinator role to replace Urban Meyer as head coach. Meyer brought Day to the program in 2017 following his stint in the NFL. Heading out, he noted that he's happy with the current state of the program and its future trajectory.

Ad

“I am so excited about the direction of the program,” Meyer said (Timestamp 3:47). The guy that's taking over is elite and you can see the way he recruited, you can see the way he handles his business, you can see our support staff is elite, the infrastructure is elite, that's not changing.”

“Every coach has a dream of the way Bob Stoops did it and now Urban Meyer did it. Hand it off to a very great person, you're still welcome around the facility, you're still part of this. I hope to be a Buckeye for as long as I live.”

Meyer left the program on a good note, as his successor was able to inherit the brilliant structure already put in place. Day’s tenure so far in Columbus has been equally successful, making the program highly competitive. Ohio State also won the 2025 national championship under his guidance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place