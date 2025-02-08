“I can’t withstand what I see”: Deion Sanders calls out NFL’s current standards while rejecting future coaching role in the league

Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, did an excellent job of turning around the program in just two years. Before he arrived, Colorado was viewed by many as one of the worst Division I programs in the nation. Two years later, it is a destination for recruits.

There were several rumors in the last couple of months that Sanders could take an NFL job. Despite both of his sons entering the 2025 NFL draft, Sanders has repeatedly said he is happy in Colorado.

On Friday, Sanders appeared on "The Rich Eisen Show" to discuss why he does not think he would coach in the NFL.

"That's why I don't think I could ever actually coach in the NFL," Sanders said (starts at 3:30). "In the NFL yeah. I can't withstand what I see sometimes because you could measure all the measurables like you do at the Combine so profoundly, but you can't measure the heart. And that's what somewhat what we're missing now, heart.

"I had stipulations of coaching as well because when you happy and you got that it, you call you're own shots and you don't have to do what you don't want to do. I'm at that point in life right now where I'm not doing nothing I don't wanna do. Why would I got to the NFL and not coach my son, or coach against my son? That don't make no sense."

Deion Sanders talks about why he did not take the Dallas Cowboys Job

Although Deion Sanders said he would not take an NFL coaching job, he previously shared that he had a conversation with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones concerning the head coach position with the franchise. However, he shared his reason for not being interested in the job.

"I’m not going to coach without my son. And they have a huge investment in their quarterback. They knew that," Sanders told Kayla Nicole on Thursday.

Since the Cowboys have Dak Prescott locked up, it is unlikely that the Cowboys would trade up to draft Shedeur Sanders.

