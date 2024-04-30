"I can do whatever I want": $1.6 million NIL valued Jalen Milroe on new offensive playbook under head coach Kalen DeBoer

Jalen Milroe will start afresh under Kalen DeBoer after a successful season under Nick Saban in Alabama. Talking about the changes in the offense with the arrival of the new head coach in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide QB dropped a bold statement about the new playbook. According to him, he can do whatever he wants under Coach DeBoer.

Milroe and his teammate Tyler Booker appeared on ‘Bussin with the Boys’ podcast with Will Compton and Taylor Lewan and opened up about a lot of things. During the interview, Lewan asked the QB if he would throw more under Coach DeBoer and his new offensive plan.

“I think I can do whatever I want, whether run it or throw it," Milroe said. "Like I can do whatever I want in this offense. So if I want to choose to run the whole game, I can choose to run the whole game.

"I could choose to throw this game, I can choose to throw this game. I am just very confident in our coaching staff in what they see in the future as far as our offense.”

Jalen Milroe, who has a $1.6 million NIL valuation according to On3, spoke glowingly of his new head coach and the job he has done in the relationship aspect.

According to him, the former Washington Huskies head coach took the initiative to know every single player on the team personally when he took the Alabama job.

Jalen Milroe’s hilarious message to Nick Saban

Nick Saban ran into Jalen Milroe while covering the 2024 NFL Draft for ABC last week. Milroe attended the proceedings in Detroit, Michigan and happened to be interviewed by the ABC crew, who asked him if he had a message for his former head coach, who was in the studio.

"Hey, coach! How you doing?” Milroe said.

The camera then panned on Saban, who couldn't help but burst out in laughter at the wholesome and hilarious message that he got.

The head coach-QB duo led the Crimson Tide to the college football playoffs in the 2023 season after dethroning the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game.

While Alabama fell to eventual national champions Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl and Saban left the program, the bond between the two seems to have borne no impact of the separation.