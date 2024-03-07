“I don't have captains” - Colorado HC Deion Sanders elucidates reasons behind having dog and leader on players’ jerseys

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders explained the rationale behind players wearing dog and leader designations on their jerseys in his team. Coach Prime wants to develop not just winning football players, but also leaders.

In a recent podcast interview, Sanders discussed his unique approach to leadership, which involves ditching traditional captain titles and fostering a culture of "dogs" and "leaders".

Sanders was asked how he defines a good leader since he does not have captains on his team. Instead, he has an L or D on the jerseys of his leaders, meaning leader or dog.

“[22:57] I don't have captains,” Sanders said. “I don't have C's on the jerseys of my leaders. I have an L or D leader, or a dog.

“Every dog in a leader and every leader in a dog,” Sanders said. “A leader don’t have to say he is a leader. He just leads. He leads from the front, the back, the middle, anywhere. He is a leader.”

“Just because you're talking loudest does not mean that you're the leader,” he added. “Just because you have the nicest clothes and the nicest things, that does not mean you're a leader.”

Sanders also talked about his upcoming book “How to Elevate and Dominate: 21 Ways to Win On and Off the Field”, which will be released on Mar. 12. In the book, he revealed the lessons he learned from four of his favorite athletes: Julius Erving, Hank Aaron, Muhammad Ali, and O.J. Simpson, according to USA Today.

Sanders, who signed a five-year contract worth up to $29.5 million with CU (per BetMGM), said that being a good player, having money, fame or a gift does not make someone a leader.

What does Deion Sanders' latest book, "Elevate and Dominate," offer to its readers?

Deion Sanders’ book titled “Elevate and Dominate” aims to guide readers toward personal success, and is structured around 21 ways to win on and off the field.

Here are some of the highlights offered in the book:

#1 One intriguing chapter is titled “Make Confidence Your Natural Odor”, where he humorously suggests that his confidence serves as his signature scent, per USA Today.

#2 The book delves into the importance of a good morning routine and paying attention to personal appearance.

#3 The number 21 holds significance for Sanders, not only as his NFL jersey number but also as the chapter count in his book.

“This was kind of callout not just to his jersey number but to this book on leadership that had the most effect on him,” said Don Yaeger, the author who collaborated with Sanders on the book.

Sanders believed that God led him to Boulder, according to his new book, and concludes with a spiritual message about how his faith is giving him a new opportunity after years of feeling lost.