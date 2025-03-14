“I don't care how good you are”: Colorado’s Marshall Faulk drops a blunt statement for the Buffaloes’ 2025 season

Marshall Faulk begins his journey as a college football coach at Colorado in the upcoming 2025 season. The Pro Football Hall of Famer was hired as the new running back coach of the Buffaloes in February, taking the challenge of fixing the program's poor running game.

In a press conference on Thursday, Marshall Faulk outlined what he expects from his players in the upcoming season and beyond. The coach placed emphasis on getting better individually, an ideal he believes is crucial irrespective of the level of a player.

“If you are not trying to improve, then you’re getting worse,” Faulk said. “Even if I came in here and we were coming off being top 10, top 5, I’m still looking at where we can improve. That's the idea. That's the mindset that we have to have, and that's what we want to instill in the football players that we bring in here and coach.

“I don’t care how good you are. It’s how much better we can make you. Where can you get better? If all you do is focus on the things that you do well, then you're not improving. I have to take your weakness and turn it into a strength. And that's the idea of what we want to do."

Colorado has failed to get the running game right since Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder. However, Faulk is confident that he can set things right at the program in the upcoming season. His early antics have shown how serious he's in ensuring a better run game in 2025.

Marshall Faulk demands effort from Colorado players in his first team speech

Marshall Faulk gave his first team speech to Colorado players on Monday, and he wasn't out to joke. The coach gave a fiery speech with words that held weight in passing his message to the players. He demanded the players give the right effort to the team.

“What we want from you, it requires no talent,” Faulk said. “Effort requires no talent. Hustle requires no talent. You don’t have to be the fastest, you don’t have to be the strongest, you don’t have to be the smartest to give effort …. If you give effort, watch what it brings you.”

The Buffaloes averaged 65.2 rushing yards per game in the 2024 season, which is the worst in the Football Bowl Subdivision. They also average 2.5 yards per rush, which comes as the second lowest, behind only Kent State. This showcases the task ahead for Marshall Faulk.

