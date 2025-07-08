  • home icon
  • "I could care less": Kenny Dillingham has blunt response to Arizona State's poor preseason ranking during Big 12 debut

By Garima
Published Jul 08, 2025 22:43 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn

In his second year as Arizona State’s coach, Kenny Dillingham led the Sun Devils to one of the most remarkable turnarounds in college football. Going into its first season in the Big 12 in 2024, the program was picked to finish last in the preseason poll (16th out of 16 teams) after a 3-9 campaign the year prior.

However, the team won the Big 12 championship, beating Iowa State and claiming its first conference title since 2007. The Sun Devils also made the playoffs and finished the year at 11-3, including a 7-2 record in conference play. Their season ended in an overtime loss to Texas in the playoff quarterfinals, 39-31.

At the Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday, Dillingham was asked if last year’s low preseason ranking had “hurt” the program, according to a report by insider Brett McMurphy. The coach replied:

"I could care less & I have no clue. Vote us (to finish) first, vote us last, vote us in the middle.”
Brett Yormark credits Arizona State for the end of Big 12 preseason poll

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark confirmed that the conference decided not to release a preseason poll this year for football, and Arizona State’s 2024 season was a big reason why. Speaking at Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday, Yormark said the poll did more harm than good last year.

"I think it disadvantaged Arizona State. I really do," Yormark said. "They were consistent. Our chief competition officer and I discussed this. I think there's no value in it. I also feel with the transfer portal and with roster management and what goes on as you build that roster, no one knows what you really have.
"They know what they have on paper, but it hasn't played out. And that was the case with Arizona State last year.
“I don't know if that's going to be a trend or not, but I think it's the right thing for the Big 12 and I'm glad we did that.”

Looking ahead, the Sun Devils will begin their 2025 season at home on Aug. 30 against Northern Arizona.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
