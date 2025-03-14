"I don't care": Travis Hunter opens up on his NFL Madden induction as 2025 draft nears

Travis Hunter is gearing up for his professional debut this year. After spending the last two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, the 2024 Heisman decided to forgo his final year of collegiate eligibility and declare for this year's NFL draft. Hunter is considered one of the top prospects this year and a unique player who plays on both sides of the ball.

Amidst his draft preparations, Travis Hunter continues to host weekly episodes of his eponymous show on YouTube. During Wednesday's episode, the two-way star was questioned about his induction into EA Sports Madden and also what he thinks his potential overall rating would be.

"Did you go through the initial Madden process to be in the game? What do you think your ratings would be?" Hunter's co-host questioned.

The Colorado star gave a nonchalant reply, indicating that he is not very invested in being a part of the game.

"I don't know what my ratings going to be," Hunter said. "I mean I don't care. I'm going to get on there and I'm going to just play as myself. So it really don't matter if I'm a 50 or a 99. I'm still gonna get in there and play as myself."

"Yeah, we just, your just do your face scanning, it's like face scan and body scan, that's it. It's not really nothing for real," Hunter said while talking about his initial Madden process. (TS-4:20 onwards)

Last year, Travis Hunter was one of the players who signed an NIL deal with EA Sports to be a part of College Football 25. The two-way star was initially given a 97 rating in the game.

However, after he won the Heisman, EA Sports boosted his rating to 99 overall, becoming the only player in the game to have this since its release last year. EA Sports also honored Travis Hunter's Heisman victory by giving him the nickname 'The Cheat Code.'

Travis Hunter shares realistic expectations for his younger brother, Trayvis

Travis Hunter's younger brother Trayvis is also looking to make a name for himself as a football star. Currently in high school. Trayvis will be competing in the OT7 this year. The 2024 Heisman winner's younger brother has received two HBCU offers, along with one from Georgia Southern.

On his show, Travis Hunter talked about his expectations for his younger brother. He stated that he wants Trayvis to develop his game each year just like he did. When it comes to giving advice, Hunter said that he refrains from doing so and wants his brother to have firsthand experiences like he did.

"I just want him to grow," Hunter said. "You know, its about to be his junior year of high school so, he got time to grow. But I want him to just grow each year, dominate, be a better player, being able to be coachable. Understand the game more, just continue to grow."

"Nah, I don't give him no advice. Cause I want him to go through it just like I had to go through it. I can tell you everything you need to know. But you got to go face it by yourself. I can't be there once it's time for you to face it. Once he go through it, he'll come back and let me know."

It will be nice for Trayvis to have an older brother playing professionally in the NFL by the time he is in college. It will be interesting to see if he can go on to carve out the same success his brother enjoyed and potentially win a Heisman in the future.

