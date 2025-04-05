"I have the chills reading this": Lane Kiffin pens sweet message for daughter Landry for special gift

On Saturday, Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin took to Instagram to praise his daughter, Landry Kiffin, for a thoughtful gift—a picture of the night sky from January 30, 2021. In his post, Lane expressed gratitude for the meaningful gesture.

"Thank you Landry. I have chills reading this"

January 30, 2021, is a very significant date for coach Kiffin, unrelated to his coaching role at Ole Miss. It marks the day he decided to go sober and he has remained alcohol-free ever since.

The gift from Landry was a celebration of the Rebel's coach's four years of sobriety, marking an incredible milestone for the coach.

Coach Kiffin opened up about his sobriety during an interview with ESPN before the 2024 season. During this interview, he said the following:

"Not drinking is just a part of my journey to where I am now, which is as fulfilled as I've been in coaching, and as important as all of that, is having peace and rhythm in my life. I'm still not perfect. I still have my moments. But there's a freedom in not feeling like you need a drink to celebrate a big win or get over a tough loss. There's a freedom of not having to have acceptance of what some guy writes about you or what the fans think of you or if you're on the hot seat.”

Lane Kiffin's struggle with alcohol and his triumph over it is a victory worth celebrating. His commitment to sobriety places him alongside Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian as two college football coaches who have chosen not to drink.

Lane Kiffin on the new arrivals at Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin has also been preparing his Ole Miss team for the 2025 season during spring training camp. Following a session this week, he addressed the media, discussing the numerous turnovers and the new arrivals that the Rebels will navigate this season.

“There are so many new pieces. Even though there were a lot of new pieces last year, they had played a lot, guy you’d see start in the SEC — I feel like there are a lot of guys in a new scheme here, especially the back seven defensively.”

This season's Ole Miss team is going to look very different from the one we saw last year, especially at the quarterback position. Jaxson Dart has declared for the NFL draft and is slowly moving up the rankings to potentially be a top pick.

From Kiffin's comments, this side may be somewhat inexperienced at the SEC level, especially on defense.

However, with a coach like Lane Kiffin in your corner, Ole Miss is bound to be challenging for a bowl game and even the CFP next season.

