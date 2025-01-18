"I have no other choice": Ryan Day's wife reveals his words after frustrating loss to 'the team up north' 

Coach Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes will get the opportunity to play for a National Championship on Monday. They earned this chance to compete after defeating Texas 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl. However, it has not always looked good for the Buckeyes this season.

After their loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the regular season finale, things were looking bleak for the Buckeyes. At that time, many fans and media members were calling for Ryan Day to be fired.

On Thursday, Ryan Day's wife, Christina Day, had an interview with WBNS 10 TV. In it, she spoke about how they needed to stay strong at that time and how difficult it was between the loss to Michigan and their first playoff game against Tennessee (starts at 0:20).

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ryan and I just had to stay strong and stay steady. You know, kind of help us get each other through it all. Even though some days, it was hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"The weeks between the team up North game and the Tennessee game were brutal and I was very upset about what was happening to some of our players, to my children. It just wasn't right. I think Buckeye Nation is an amazing fanbase, I already do, and with any fanbase, there's that percentage that takes it too far."

Ryan Day's wife was then asked if there was a shift in her husband's perspective after the loss to Michigan.

"I did, the morning after we lost to the team up North. You know, there was just a different look in his eye. He got up and he just looked and was like 'I have no other choice than to fight my way out of this.'"

Expand Tweet

Ryan Day has rebuilt his reputation after the loss to Michigan

After the loss to Michigan, Ryan Day was starting to get a reputation as a coach who could not win in big moments. He had a 4-6 record against top-five ranked teams during his tenure at Ohio State, and the Buckeyes had lost four straight games to its biggest rivals, the Michigan Wolverines.

However, since the loss, Day has managed to turn his team into the most dominant one in this year's playoffs. The team dominated all three of its opponents; Tennessee, Oregon and Texas; and now looks like the favorite to win the National Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place