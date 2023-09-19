“I come from a very affectionate family” - Utah mother finally breaks silence on hugging 16-y/o son post high school football game

A mother from Utah, Amber Wright, showed affection for her 16-year-old son, Brix Wright, after a high school football game and shared that moment on Instagram. What she didn't anticipate was the backlash she would get for the post, along with a huge number of followers.

Although it may have just been a warm embrace between a mother and her son after a football game, the post blew up drawing criticism. However, the single mother of Brixton is in no mood to entertain such hatred.

Amber finally broke her silence on the much-talked-about moment she had with her teenage son and snapped back at the critics on social media.

Amber Wright defends her warm moment with her teenage son

After Amber, the mother from Utah, received heavy criticism for celebrating her son Brix after a high school game with a big hug, she defended her actions on the football field.

“I come from a very affectionate family. I hug my dad every time I see him. What you saw on the football field is just how we are. Brix will pick me up and squeeze me and then put me back down,” Amber told Today.

Wright said that she was just a proud mom hugging her child and never expected it to turn into accusations of sexual abuse. It was just the way they have always been.

On the bright side though, Wright's follower count has shot up on Instagram from 1900 to 19,000, thanks to this single post. Her shared video has more than nine million views and 7,000+ comments. But what did Amber do that enraged so many on social media?

Learning more about the incident and Brix's response to it

Wright posted the said video on Instagram on August 18 after a high school football game that involved her son, Brix. In the video recorded by one of her friends, she hugs her son tightly who picks her up for a few seconds. Many who saw the video condemned the act. They believed it should only happen between partners.

Brix wasn't happy with the backlash his mother got for an innocent moment. He commented on another post in Wright's defense.

"Go bother someone else and maybe hug your own kids. You all need Jesus damn,” a part of his comment read.

Is the video of Amber and Brix worth the backlash? Or is the internet blowing it out of proportion? These questions need an answer. But for now, we hope we get to see the mother-son duo on a college football field soon.

