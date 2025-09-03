"I completely disagree with that": CFB insider calls out FSU disrespect in Week 2's AP Poll top 25 despite huge win over Alabama in opening weekend

Unranked Florida State upset No. 8 Alabama 31-17 in Week 1 on Saturday, which propelled FSU to No. 14 in the first AP Top 25 poll of the regular season. However, ESPN’s Greg McElroy argued on "SportsCenter" that the Seminoles deserve a spot in the top 10.

“What’s missing though from the top 10 — the Florida State Seminoles,” McElroy said. “Florida State was 2-10 last year, but you’re going to tell me right now that they’re ranked 14th, and there were 13 teams that looked better than them in Week one? I completely disagree with that.

"Florida State, albeit, back in the top 15. Yes, probably something to feel good about, but I think disrespected, as a whole, from the AP poll. They should be at the top 10.”

Meanwhile, Alabama fell to No. 21, marking the Crimson Tide’s lowest AP ranking in 17 years, with some voters even dropping them out of the top 25 entirely.

Ohio State claimed the No. 1 spot after a 14-7 win over Texas on Saturday, fueled by a strong debut from quarterback Julian Sayin and a dominant defense. They are followed by Penn State at No. 2 and LSU at No. 3.

Several teams, including Penn State, No. 18 Oklahoma and No. 19 Texas A&M, retained the same positions they held in the preseason poll.

Stephen A. Smith criticizes FSU fine over field storming

Florida State aims to maintain momentum against East Texas A&M on Saturday, but the program is facing a $50,000 fine after failing to clear officials and Alabama from Bobby Bowden Field before fans rushed the turf following last weekend’s win.

The fine stems from a new Atlantic Coast Conference policy implemented in 2025, announced by ACC commissioner Jim Phillips in July. FSU is the first school penalized under this rule.

On ESPN's "First Take", Stephen A. Smith criticized the fine.

"There's not enough police and law enforcement officials in the world to stop that and the students certainly are not going to do it," Smith said. "So fining the schools is just ridiculous. I don't understand it at all.

"I don't like it. Just surround the players and the coaches and protect them with law enforcement to escort them to the locker room and let the kids be on the field to celebrate."

FSU fans last stormed the field in 2022 after a 45-38 win over Florida.

