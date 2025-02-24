“I cooked him”: Wallo claims to have beaten Deion Sanders during his stint at Jackson State

Sports podcaster Wallo claims he cooked Deion Sanders when he was at Jackson State. The co-host of ultra-popular Millon Dollaz Worth of Game on Barstool appeared on his podcast with A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles and explained how it went down.

"It's no mercy, I lined up with Deion a couple of years ago, and I cooked him. I said Prime don't do this shit. He had all (his toes)," Wallo said. "This was down in Jackson, I cooked him. I cooked Prime, he lined up me down in Jackson, he fell and I said damn Prime I didn't mean to do that. I cooked him, put him right on the grill."

It's a funny story but whether or not it happened is uncertain. His co-host Gillie laughed about it while Brown was also skeptical that this happened.

Sanders coached at Jackson State from 2020 until 2022 and went 27-6.

Deion Sanders pleased with his recruiting class at Colorado

Deion Sanders is entering his third season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders turned around the program but the team will look vastly different in 2025 with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter heading for the NFL.

But, Sanders has confidence in his group heading into 2025 as he's happy with his recruiting class.

“We had a great class," Sanders said. "We did some wonderful things. I rely heavily on portal and not high school. I think most we ever took from high school I think was 14 kids. You got to be careful with these young ones because it’s a little different nowadays. We have a wonderful class. We improved the roster tremendously.”

Colorado has the 27th-ranked recruiting class in 2025, according to 247Sports. It's led by four-star quarterback Julian Lewis.

The Buffaloes will open its 2025 season at home on August 30 against Georgia Tech. Colorado went 9-4 last season in Sanders' second year as the head coach.

