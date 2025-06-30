"I’d love to play in that NFL style defense": 5-star recruit Carter Meadows makes feelings known following commitment to Sherrone Moore's Michigan

Five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows committed to Michigan's 2026 class on Sunday. The standout from Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C. picked Sherrone Moore’s Wolverines over offers from Ohio State, Penn State and South Carolina.

“I thank God for guiding me through it all. I’M HOME. Go Blue!!〽️〽️”Meadows told On3's Hayes Fawcett following his commitment.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound Meadows is a long, athletic edge rusher with a rare mix of size and agility. 247Sports ranks him as the nation’s No. 5 edge rusher and No. 34 prospect in the 2026 cycle.

Michigan extended an offer to Meadows last August and he made several visits to Ann Arbor, including an official visit the weekend of June 20. Moore, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and defensive line coach Lou Esposito all played key roles in making Meadows feel like a top priority.

Speaking to On3, Meadows shared why he chose the Wolverines:

“I think their history of winning and tradition and upholding their standard of excellences in all walks of life, on the field, off the field that’s what makes it special. Coach Espo, Coach Moore, Coach Wink I’d love to play in that NFL style defense and I have a great relationship with all of them and that’s what sealed it.”

As a junior in the 2024 season, Carter Meadows recorded 33 tackles, five tackles for a loss and two sacks in six games. He also shines on the basketball court, competing on the EYBL circuit.

Carter Meadows raves about Michigan HC Sherrone Moore

Michigan is poised to secure a second straight top-10 recruiting class under Sherrone Moore, who already brought in the nation’s No. 8 class for 2025. With Carter Meadows now on board, the Wolverines’ 2026 class stands at 18 commitments and sits 10th in the national rankings.

Since the start of June, Moore has landed six four-star recruits, four of them in just the past week. After announcing his commitment, Meadows praised the Wolverines' coach's personal approach to recruiting in an interview with The Michigan Insider:

"(Moore is) definitely a lovable, personal guy. And I appreciate that as well. I feel like he takes the time to get to know each one of his players, personally, and build that relationship. He's already built that relationship with me, or has started to build it. And I think that's great."

Carter Meadows now holds the distinction of being the highest-rated player in Michigan’s 2026 class. The Wolverines are still in the mix for multiple elite players, including nation's No. 1 running back Savion Hiter.

