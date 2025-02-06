"I'd put a statue of you in my house": When Charles Barkley gave an open challenge to Coach Nick Saban

Fans of former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban are reminiscing about his career as he prepares to be inducted into the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame. The event will take place on Dec. 9 at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of his career milestone, fans may recall when NBA legend Charles Barkley asked Saban to help improve his golf game.

On Aug. 8, 2016, AL.com shared a " One-on-One " interview with Barkley interviewing the former coach. The former coach shared that he likes to play golf during his free time, while Barkley humorously replied that he only enjoys golf for drinking and smoking. The 2025 Hall of Fame candidate encouraged the former NBA star, suggesting that he could improve his performance.

"As good an athlete as you are, though, if you wanted to be, you could be a really good player. You can get it fixed. You could be a really good player. I will believe that till the day I die," Saban said (2:07 onwards).

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former NBA MVP followed up Saban's praise by challenging him to be his golfing coach.

"You know, I think you are an amazing coach. If you can fix my golf game, I'd put a statue of you at my house. Like, because I've tried everything to fix my golf game, and nothing seemed to work, but if you, as great of a coach as you are. If you can fix my golf game, anytime you come to Arizona, there'll be a statue of you outside of my house," Barkley said (2:21 onwards).

They have both continued to play golf over the years. On May 24, 2023, 247Sports shared a video of the coach teaching former Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore how to golf.

Nick Saban's career after retirement from coaching

Nick Saban retired last year after 17 seasons coaching Alabama. According to the National Football Foundation, he ended his career with a 292-71-1 record. Since his retirement, he has transitioned to a successful ESPN analyst as part of "College GameDay."

He was featured on the broadcast throughout the 2024 season and was involved in several newsworthy moments. One highlight, in particular, was his viral interaction with comedian Shane Gillis during an episode on Dec. 21.

The career change has allowed the former coach to spend more time with his family and enjoy more opportunities to play golf. Later this year, he'll further cement his legacy when he joins other college football legends in the 2025 Hall of Fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!