"I’d rather step on a rusty nail and pull it out myself" - Urban Meyer has blunt response on being approached for college GM role

Urban Meyer has not coached a team since he was fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. However, the three-time national championship-winning coach revealed he was offered a job as a general manager for a college program this offseason.

In an episode of "The Triple Option" podcast on Wednesday, Meyer spilled the beans on being presented the unique role, as well as his response to the offer. However, he did not name the school.

“I don’t know if I even told Rob and Mark this, but I had a school come see me this year and ask if I wanted to be the GM, and a couple other phone calls," Meyer said (24:02). "You start to think, ‘OK, they actually came to see me,’ so I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll meet and I’ll sit down with you guys.'

“I said, ‘OK, what is the job description?’ They said, ‘Well, basically you meet with all the agents of the 17 and 18-year-olds, and I thought, ‘I’d rather step on a rusty nail and pull it out myself.'”

Although Meyer doesn't have any experience as a general manager at any school or NFL team, he doesn't seem too keen on taking up the role. As things stand, Meyer seems content working as an analyst for various media outlets, including "The Triple Option" podcast, which launched in August last year.

Urban Meyer set to be inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Former Jacksonville Jaguars HC Urban Meyer - Source: Getty

Urban Meyer will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Meyer won two national titles at Florida and one more at Ohio State. He also coached for two seasons at Bowling Green from 2001 to 2002 and two seasons at Utah from 2003 to 2004.

Across his college career as a head coach, Meyer compiled a 187–32 record.

