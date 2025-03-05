"I can't dance, I got no moves": Gators QB DJ Lagway throws off Robert Griffin III with candid answer

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is one of the most hyped quarterbacks in college football after taking the Southeastern Conference by storm midway through last season. Lagway tallied 1,915 passing yards on 59.9% completion for 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

During Tuesday's segment of the "Outta Pocket" podcast hosted by former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III, Lagway threw off the outspoken analyst with his answer when he was asked about his dancing moves.

"Oh no, I can't dance," DJ Lagway said (6:00). "I got no moves."

When Griffin elaborated that he thought of the quarterback position as a dance move at different levels, it was then DJ Lagway opened up more about the differences between being a quarterback in high school and in college football.

"It definitely has changed (my rhythm)," Lagway said. "Especially like deep balls. Like in high school, you just gotta place it there sometimes like an art. In college, you gotta let that thing fly, and they gotta go get it. So, little things like that and the receivers knowing the coverage, the decision routes, the press knowing who is running it without having to check it.

"Just stuff like that. It's great to have guys that think the same as me and have those football talks and conversations where we can get somewhere and learn."

DJ Lagway reveals why he chose to stay at Florida

DJ Lagway acted as relief to Graham Mertz during the Florida Gators' poor start to the season, which had them 4-5. Once Mertz went down injured and was ruled out for the season, Lagway took over and led the Gators to four consecutive wins and an impressive 8-5 record that included a win in the Gasparilla Bowl against the Tulane Green Wave.

Despite starting the season behind Mertz, Lagway revealed on Tuesday's segment of "Outta Pocket with RGIII" why he was not tempted to enter the transfer portal away from the Gators.

“Florida is a place that they’re going to build around me, like let me get out there and learn ―and develop me," Lagway said. "I feel like that’s the biggest thing, especially being a young quarterback these days. You’ve gotta go somewhere you can get developed, and I feel like Florida was the place for me, and I feel like it’s definitely happening.”

DJ Lagway has entrenched himself as the Florida Gators QB1 ahead of the 2025 season with signs of optimism surrounding Billy Napier's team after their stellar finish to the 2024 college football season.

The Gators have a treacherous schedule that will see them clash against some of the Southeastern Conference's elite teams, including the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers and Texas Longhorns, giving Lagway several screen times in the top matchups in the country.

According to BetMGM, the Florida quarterback has +2,500 odds to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy as a result.

