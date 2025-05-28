  • home icon
  "I didn't miss it": Kirby Smart keeps receipts of Paul Finebaum's shenanigans on live TV after subtle swipe at Gunner Stockton

By Krutik Jain
Modified May 28, 2025 03:54 GMT
Kirby Smart keeps receipts of Paul Finebaum
SEC analyst Paul Finebaum is at odds with multiple coaches in the conference and Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart is keeping receipts on what the analyst has to say about him.

On Tuesday, during an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter, Finebaum criticised starting quarterback Gunner Stockton. When asked if Georgia would be fine or not with Stockton on the team, the analyst said:

“I would say that's a big not fine. I know the team coalesced around him after the SEC Championship game, but I was underwhelmed by what I saw from Gunner Stockton in the Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame.”
Later, when the Bulldogs' coach appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show, the analyst said that he hoped Smart had not caught what he said previously.

"I didn't miss it. I didn't miss it," Smart said. "I’m excited. Gunner got the message, he got the message,” Smart said to Finebaum. “You did your job.”
Before this interview, Paul Finebaum had plenty to say about Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in Georgia.

"I love Kirby Smart, I think he's the best coach in the country," Finebaum said on his show. "I'd be hard pressed to say he has the best staff in the country."

However, Smart is unbothered about Finebaum's criticism of his coaching staff, which includes offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and offensive line coach Stacy Searels.

“To be honest with you, I don't get into it much," Smart said. "I worked in a place for 10 years before I came here, and it's my 10th spring. So that's 20 years that, you know, I really don't pay much attention to anything outside.
"I got a lot of confidence in this organization, the foundation we've built. I've got the best staff in the country, and I have no doubt about that. I've got one of the most experienced SEC staffs there is, and to be honest, a lot of confidence in that, and I have a lot of confidence.”
Gunner Stockton almost a lock as Kirby Smart's QB1 in 2025?

While Kirby Smart is yet to name his starting quarterback back for the 2025 season, Gunner Stockton seems like a lock after he played with the team’s first-team offense during G-Day. Stockton completed 17 of his 34 pass attempts for 309 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

After Carson Beck went down with an elbow injury in the SEC Championship game against Texas, Stockton took over, completing 20 of his 32 pass attempts for 234 yards and a touchdown in the 23-10 loss.

However, Stockton has competition from Ryan Puglisi for the starting job. On Tuesday, Smart shed light on the position.

"I’m excited about both those guys. They’ve both played really well," Smart said. "They’ve both done a great job, and they’re both working their tails off. They’re Georgia football players that love Georgia."

It remains to be seen if Stockton remains a lock for the starting quarterback or does Kirby Smart hands over the reins to Puglisi.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

