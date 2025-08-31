"I was disgusted watching this game": Shannon Sharpe torches Deion Sanders while taking jab at Kaidon Salter for missed throws

Deion Sanders' Week 1 game against Georgia Tech ended in a big disappointment. The Buffs lost the matchup 27-20 with a controversial final drive and not using two timeouts. Former Liberty QB Kaidon Salter, who replaced Shedeur Sanders to start for Colorado, couldn't impress, although he contributed to two touchdowns. His accuracy was off the mark and his feeble throws contributed to more criticisms. The defense looked terrible and failed to stop the Georgia Tech defense from making plays in the opponent's territory. NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe was not happy with Coach Prime's decision-making in the final quarter of the game and expressed his disapproval of Salter's way of leading the team.Sharpe also criticized the Colorado defense for being ineffective when the team needed it the most. All that glaze and hype train that was created before the game went in vain. The veteran analyst claimed that if this is how Colorado plans to move forward, it won't end well.“I was disgusted watching this game. What about gap integrity? I don't know what Coach Prime was thinking. They got the ball back with a minute and seven seconds in the ball game. &quot;You got two time outs, and you don't use any; you took those same two time-outs you had to start that drive, and you go into the locker room with them,” a pissed Sharpe said on Friday's episode of Nightcap with Chad Johnson.Sharpe was critical about Salter's incomplete throws and passing on the blame to his running back and offensive players during the game.“And quarterback Salter! Bro you missed entirely too many throws. And number 20 got a nice set of hands on it. The running back, he wide open. And I hate when quarterbacks do this; when you miss a throw, you go to the running back or you go to the wide receivers (Sharpe mimicking Salter). No, bro. Don't do that. Don't do that,” he added.Deion Sanders justifies his decision to not use timeoutsAfter losing the game, Coach Prime had a brief interaction with the reporters. He looked upset while also claiming to make a strong comeback. When asked about his final drive decision, Sanders claimed that it was a calculated risk.“After the first, we had a good play, and we caught the ball from nine yards. We got one yard to go, so if you get the first down, the clock stops. So, it doesn’t make sense to really use your timeout in that sense,” Sanders said on Friday night.Colorado now has a lot of areas to improve upon, starting from QB to the defense. Coach Prime and the team will next play Delaware on September 6 for a week 2 showdown.