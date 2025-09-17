"I don’t care what kind of car we pull up in": Coach Prime sets record straight with his strong message after Colorado's humiliating loss

It has been quite a rough start for Coach Prime in the 2025 season ever since he entered the field without his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Even though he has three talented QBs in the locker room, Colorado apparently couldn't find any success with any of them. The Week 3 matchup against Delaware was a disaster. Quarterback Ryan Staub failed to run the ball and struggled to make accurate throws.

While speaking to the reporters earlier this week, Coach Prime mentioned it would be unfair to pinpoint a single player or isolate a play that led to a loss. And he no more believes in creating identity but winning games since the record has been extremely poor for the team.

The offense has been terrible in terms of making plays towards the end zone. The defense struggled to stop the opponent's offensive run and failed to create turnovers.

“I don’t know coaches that seek identity. I think coaches seek wins. You could call it what you want. It looks the way it looks. I don’t care what kind of car we pull up in, as long as we pull out of here with a ‘W,’ I’m good,” Sanders said to the reporters on Monday per On3.

NCAA Football: Colorado at Houston - Source: Imagn

Sanders also shared the example of Ryan Day and Ohio State of how much of a champion of a team they are in terms of creating identity and lifting the golden trophy.

“Ohio State won the national championship, right, what do they hang the hat on. Running the football? But they had two, right? You can’t hang your hat on two running backs; that’s not nothing to hang your hat on,” Sanders added to his explanation.

Coach Prime has a challenging schedule ahead in 2025

The Buffs are currently 1-2 in the last three games with little hope of finishing the season on a winning note. However, it could still be a possibility that Sanders and the team manage to win each and every game in the coming weekends.

In Week 4, Colorado will face Wyoming at home, followed by BYU, TCU, Iowa State and Utah.

Arizona and Arizona State are two of the biggest matchups for the Buffs towards the end of the season.

They will wrap up 2025 with a game against Kansas State. To keep the playoff aspirations alive, it would be essential to record at least 10 wins, which again appears to be an uphill task for Sanders & clan at this juncture.

