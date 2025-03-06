"I don’t know if I’ve ever felt more blessed": Hugh Freeze grateful after players record heartfelt message for Auburn HC

On Friday, Auburn Football released a statement on X, announcing that Hugh Freeze had been diagnosed with an early form of prostate cancer. The program released a statement on X:

Ad

"Recently, Coach Freeze was diagnosed with an early form of prostate cancer. Thankfully, it was detected early and his doctors have advised that it is very treatable and curable. He will continue his normal coaching duties and responsibilities, and with forthcoming proper treatment, is expected to make a full recovery.

"Coach Freeze is incredibly appreciative of our medical professional and he asked that we use his experience as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing and scheduling annual health screenings."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Freeze has received a lot of support. Liberty Football posted a video with many of his former players wishing him words of encouragement and telling him that they are praying for his swift recovery. Freeze responded on X, saying he has never felt more blessed.

"I don’t know if I’ve ever felt more blessed!!!! Love all of you guys!!!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hugh Freeze has been the head coach of the Auburn Tigers since the 2023 season and before that held head coaching positions at Liberty, Ole Miss and Arkansas State.

Hugh Freeze is not taking a break from his coaching duties at Auburn

The statement from Auburn Football stated that Hugh Freeze will continue with all of his coaching duties while he undergoes treatment for his cancer diagnosis.

Ad

Freeze is expected to be with the team when it starts spring practices later in March. He will have a little more time to get ready than most other college teams.

The Tigers are starting practice on March 25th following the end of spring break. That gives the team only three weeks of practice before the 2025 A-Day Game on April 12th.

Freeze indicated that he intentionally changed the practice schedule. When practices start, the team is expected to practice on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Freeze will try to lead the team to its first winning season during his tenure in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.