"I don’t really know what there is to be negative about with Brian Kelly" — Greg McElroy backs LSU HC over his NIL comments

In a recent episode of "Always College Football," ESPN analyst Greg McElroy staunchly defended LSU head coach Brian Kelly amid criticism regarding his comments on NIL deals. McElroy argued that the negativity surrounding Kelly's stance is unfounded, highlighting Kelly's impressive track record and success at LSU.

Kelly, who guided the Tigers to consecutive 10-win seasons and an appearance in the SEC Championship Game, has faced backlash despite his accomplishments. The team is entering the 2024 season after losing key players like Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, and Brian Thomas Jr. to the NFL Draft. However, McElroy emphasized Kelly’s proven ability to build winning programs.

“I think Brian Kelly is a really good coach. He won a lot of games at Notre Dame when people said it couldn’t be done anymore,” McElroy said.

“He revitalized that program. It became a steady player in the College Football Playoff conversation. Now he takes over at LSU, has won 10 games in consecutive years, has had a Heisman Trophy winner. I don’t really know what there is to be negative about with Brian Kelly.”

Looking ahead, McElroy is optimistic about LSU’s prospects, despite the significant talent loss. He highlighted the addition of defensive coordinator Blake Baker and the potential of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to step up.

“Yes, he will have to replace Jayden Daniels. Yes, I think, personally, Nussmeier is going to be very well-equipped to take over at that position. They have great weapons on the perimeter,” he said.

McElroy praises Brian Kelly's LSU prospects for 2024

In his 34-year collegiate coaching career, Brian Kelly boasts a 304-104-2 record, making him the winningest coach in Notre Dame history. He has achieved 10 or more wins 12 times at the FBS level — the highest level of football in college sports — and has reached double-digit wins 18 times overall.

McElroy pointed out Kelly's history of strong defensive teams at Notre Dame, suggesting that LSU's defense would not be a liability.

“If I look back at his teams at Notre Dame, how often was defense a huge liability? It wasn’t. I think he went out and hired a really good defensive coordinator in Blake Baker. As far as the playing field is concerned, I don’t think LSU is in a bad spot whatsoever,” McElroy noted.

The backlash against Kelly stemmed from his comments on NIL, which some interpreted as opposition. McElroy criticized this interpretation, stating,

“If you actually listened to what he said, the comments had no reason to go viral. It’s just people looking for low-hanging fruit and bottom-feeder topics as it relates to NIL and paying players.”

Kelly will be planning to achieve big things with LSU in 2024. Due to the team’s resilience and solid coaching staff, the Tigers are well-placed for another solid season in the SEC.