"I don’t really like the matchup": Paul Finebaum makes his pick for Michigan vs Washington CFB National Championship game

Veteran journalist Paul Finebaum doesn't seem to be a fan of the final game of the 2023 college football season: Michigan vs. Washington. It is unsurprising, coming from a declared SEC fan like him. Finebaum thinks that the Huskies won't be able to put up much of a challenge against the Wolverines.

It would be ironic to think that a team that couldn't handle the No. 2 Huskies (Texas) could do a better job against the No. 1 Wolverines.

The ESPN analyst made his argument early on Tuesday morning on "First Take."

"I do not (think Washington can pull an upset)," Finebaum said, "and I’ll add that I respect what they’ve done, another team that has been on a long journey — I think it’s eight or nine times they’ve been to the abyss — and somehow they keep winning games, and that matters a great deal. But I don’t really like the matchup."

Paul Finebaum also added his reasoning for having Michigan as a heavy favorite and a glimpse of hope for Washington.

"After being at field level at the Rose Bowl yesterday and seeing how dominating Michigan can be, I think that causes problems with one caveat, though: Washington has the best offensive line in the country," Finebaum said. "That’s a fascinating matchup, I just saw what (Michigan) did to the best coach of all time."

The bookies agree with Paul Finebaum, with ESPN Bet having the Wolverines as a four-point favorite at the moment.

Michael Penix Jr.: Is Paul Finebaum ignoring Washington's top threat?

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. gave a recital of passing football on Monday. The 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist gave a historic performance, with 430 yards and three touchdowns. He connected with Rome Odunze (125 yards) and Ja'Lynn Polk (122 yards and one touchdown) to make a mockery of the Longhorns' secondary.

While Michigan has the best defensive line of the FBS, it will be interesting to see how its secondary copes with the long ball threats that Penix and his receivers thrive on.