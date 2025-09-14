"I don’t want Brian Kelly coming after me": Paul Finebaum has cheeky reaction to LSU HC's outburst at reporter after Florida takedown

Brian Kelly was all fireworks this week after LSU took the dub against Billy Napier's Florida on Saturday. It was a 20-10 victory for LSU, where the defense stood absolutely robust and didn't allow rival QB DJ Lagway to open his arms and make progress. The offense was equally efficient but the defensive plays outshined Garrett Nussmeier and his unit's tactics.

During the postgame press conference, Kelly was asked by a reporter about his reaction to LSU's alleged slump on offense; the head coach, who was enjoying the win, couldn't stand the question and lashed out for isolating the mistakes and undermining the efforts of his team.

Kelly called the question inappropriate and hit back at the reporter with his usual frustration. On Sunday's episode of Sports Central, veteran analyst Paul Finebaum shared his reaction to the viral moment.

“I’m ‘Paul In’ because that guy asked him a question; that was me four years ago, and I would still be asking another follow-up. But give Brian Kelly credit. He came after Dabo a couple weeks ago, and now he’s trying to become a new Herm Edwards,” Finebaum said on the show.

NCAA Football: Louisiana Tech at Louisiana State - Source: Imagn

The analyst laughed off with a cheeky reaction while also giving Kelly due credit for LSU's consistent efforts led by Nussmeier inside the pocket.

“I mean, you have to give Brian Kelly credit for being ingenious, because that was such a great answer, and that’s all people are going to be talking about. But don’t forget, his team wasn’t bad defensively. Offensively? I’m sorry, I don’t want Brian Kelly coming after me,” he added.

Brian Kelly had a fiery reaction to the LSU question on Saturday

Ever since the start of the season, Coach Kelly has been under the radar for being a potential hot seat candidate. Not only did he break the opening weekend curse against Clemson with a thumping win, but LSU also never tasted a defeat in the last three games.

Getting a question of this nature clearly irked him, especially when it is about LSU's alleged inefficiency in running the ball.

“Stop, really? Is that the first question? We won the game 20-10. Try another question. What do you want me to tell you? I just laid it out for you. We played the game to win the game. We played the game to win the game,” Kelly said furiously.

LSU will next play Southeastern Louisiana on Week 4 and Nussmeier’s pack will be the favorites to win the game. If Kelly managed to go undefeated this season, a national championship would appear to be in their reach.

