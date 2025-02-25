“I don’t want to hurt him”: Shedeur Sanders shares why he wouldn’t want Coach Prime as his WR during training

Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders explained Monday why he doesn't want his dad Deion to be his wide receiver during training.

Ad

Deion is a former star cornerback in college and NFL and has been inducted into both Hall of Fames. However, ahead of his preparation for the NFL Draft, Shedeur said he won't be having his dad catch any passes as his throws could hurt his dad's hands. Shedeur said on his latest YouTube video on Monday (3:45):

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would have had dad catch but I didn't want to hurt him. ... He wouldn't be catching and it would make me mad."

Shedeur also believes Deion wouldn't know how to run the right routes, so it would make his passes look like they weren't accurate.

Shedeur Sanders won't be throwing at the NFL Draft Combine and instead will be throwing at Colorado's pro day ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

Shedeur Sanders explains why he should be the top quarterback drafted

Shedeur Sanders is projected to be the first or second quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft as he's competing with Cam Ward for the top spot.

After being at the Shrine Bowl, Sanders was asked why he should be the first quarterback selected. He cited his decision-making as the primary reason, via CBS:

Ad

"You got to cut on the tape. I know I'm worthy of doing everything I put my mind to, so I'm always worthy of doing whatever. ... Decision-making, that's the biggest and best thing you can do as a quarterback.

"That's what my skill set is, decision-making. I don't let anything alter my mind and let anything get in the way of me not being in my right mind. Decision-making at the quarterback position from my skillset is what I like to do, sit in the pocket and throw it. That's the best attribute."

Sanders helped turn around the Colorado football program and will now look to turn around an NFL team. The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place