"I don’t have to worry about it": Nick Saban highlights biggest transformation since stepping away from coaching 

Nick Saban retired from coaching in January following the conclusion of the 2023 college football season. The legendary coach's decision, which came as a surprise to many, marked the end of this successful tenure at Alabama where he won six national championships and nine Southeastern Conference titles.

Following his retirement, Saban accepted a punditry offer from ESPN that made him part of the College GameDay crew. Ahead of his first season with the network, Saban discussed the difference between coaching and analyzing on “The Pat McAfee Show” in Dublin on Friday (via On3):

“Well, it’s very different,” Saban said. “It’s great to have the opportunity to see games, to be a part of football, to prepare for games. But this is the moment of truth for every college team.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“When you play your first game you’re always worried about, ‘How’s the quarterback going to play? How’s the defense going to play? What are our issues? What are our problems? What do we need to fix?’ And I don’t have to worry about that right now,” he added.

Expand Tweet

A less stressful job for Nick Saban in 2024

Nick Saban achieved immense success during his coaching career in college football, which extended beyond Alabama, by building respect and a legacy for himself across the landscape.

While he will continue to be part of football in the upcoming season despite his retirement, it will be in a much easier mode. Saban further admitted on “The Pat McAfee Show” how stressful it was preparing his team for a new season:

“I can analyze it, but I don’t have to worry about it,” Saban said. “But it is something that I respect for all the coaches and all the teams out there that are concerned about how’s their team going to play in the first game and what do they have to improve throughout the season.”

Nick Saban’s advice for Kalen DeBoer ahead of 2024

Alabama hired Kalen DeBoer in January to replace Nick Saban a few days after leading the Washington Huskies to the national championship game. Taking over arguably the toughest job in college football, Saban had some words of advice for DeBoer ahead of the 2024 season:

“When you coach at these programs that have high expectations, which is what we all want — there’s nothing wrong with that — but I think the number one thing you’ve got to do is be who you are. Focus on the things that are in front of you and don’t get impacted by external factors.” Saban said.

There are a lot of expectations for Kalen DeBoer ahead of his first season in Tuscaloosa. Many are waiting to see if he can keep the Crimson Tide competitive like they were under Saban's reign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback