"I haven't done anything": Texas QB Arch Manning bluntly assesses his time in CFB

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns are coming into 2025 as one of the favorites to win the national title. Despite all the hype, the quarterback is keen that this is only the beginning of his story.

With only two career starts, Manning is preparing for his first full season as a starter in college, and he shared his thoughts about his career with ESPN's Marty Smith on Thursday.

“I haven’t really played much, so it hasn’t really started," Manning said. "But it’s been fun, I’ve enjoyed it. I've learned a lot. I love my coaches, love my teammates, so I’m ready to get it rolling for sure. ... I haven’t done anything.” (2:22).

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning and a grandson to Archie, another former NFL signal caller, Arch has been a high-profile player at Texas. But after two years behind Quinn Ewers on the depth chart, 2025 will be Manning's first real chance to lead the Longhorns.

That first chance will come with plenty of pressure. After making it to the College Football Playoff semifinals two years in a row, Texas is widely expected to challenge for the national title.

For Manning, achieving team success is the best way to measure next season, not getting into individual expectations.

“I hope we are national champions," Manning said. I wanna play well, win each game and put our offense in opportunities to score every drive. I think team goals come with individual success, or team success comes with individual accolades, so I’m all about the team right now.”

Texas will look to respond right away, as they will open the season at defending national champion Ohio State on Aug. 30.

Arch Manning and the Texas offense get a coaching boost

The Longhorns offense could be getting a coaching boost ahead of the 2025 season, as longtime Oklahoma State position coach Jason McEndoo is expected to join the team.

McEndoo was a tight ends and fullbacks coach for the Cowboys and helped develop the "Cowboy back," a type of tight end-fullback hybrid that was particularly impactful on short-yardage and red zone situations.

Texas ranked 111th in the nation in offensive red zone scoring, so that may have something to do with the move, although McEndoo's position in the Longhorns staff hasn't been disclosed.

A more mobile quarterback like Arch Manning could also help the team in scoring situations, as he can add a dimension, creating plays with his legs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.