"I was driving an old beat up Ford explorer when I was 22": CFB world reacts to Carson Beck's Mercedes and Lamborghini getting stolen 

College football fans have been reacting to the news that Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck's Mercedes and Lamborghini were recently stolen. On Thursday, Fox Sports' Andy Slater reported on X/Twitter that Beck and his girlfriend, college basketball star Hanna Cavinder, had their vehicles stolen from their home in South Florida. He noted that Cavinder's SUV was found.

"SLATER SCOOP: Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck had both his cars stolen in South Florida overnight, a senior law enforcement official tells me. His girlfriend Hanna Cavinder's SUV was also stolen but found. Cops are currently looking for Beck's Mercedes and Lamborghini," Slater posted on X.

Since the initial report, On3 also shared the news of the theft, with some fans reacting to the news by questioning why the newly signed Miami Hurricanes star has such luxury cars.

"Were looking at a 22 year old that owns both a Mercedes and an Lamborghini I was driving an old beat up Ford explorer when I was 22," a fan wrote.

"I'm not blaming them, so don't take this the wrong way. It sucks that they were stolen. But what is Beck doing with those cars? I get it that he is getting a lot of money through NIL these days, but really? A Lamborghini and Mercedes while you're in college?," another fan questioned.

"I can't believe were at a place where college athletes are having Lamborghini's stolen," another fan replied.

"Miss the days when college athletes lost things like 'laptop chargers'," one fan posted.

"NIL out of control. This kid going to blow through that 4M. And honestly, not crying," another fan wrote.

"Bro is in college with a Mercedes and Lamborghini," one fan commented.

Suspects reportedly went into Carson Beck's home to retrieve car keys

Slater also gave insight into how both college athletes got their vehicles stolen. He shared on X hours later that the suspects went into the quarterback's home while he and his girlfriend were sleeping to retrieve the keys through the garage.

"SLATER SCOOP: The suspects went into Carson Beck's house to get the car keys while he and Hanna Cavinder were sleeping, sources tell me. They got into the house through the garage. Beck's backpack with two tablets and a laptop was inside one of the cars, but found nearby," Slater said.

Fans may recall the talented quarterback got a 2023 Lamborghini Urus Performante last year. It was the third car in his collection. Beck and Cavinder were unharmed in the incident.

