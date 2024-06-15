"I don't even completely know" — James Franklin has candid reaction to Penn State White Out 2024 game while fans await full schedule

The "White Out" game is an iconic tradition for the Penn State Nittany Lions. Every fan in Beaver Stadium is asked to wear white for the game, which creates a unique atmosphere that has been described as one of the best in college football.

With the 2024 season approaching, fans are starting to ask when the White Out game will be and who will be the Nittany Lions' opponents. Could it be the Ohio State Buckeyes?

Will Penn State face Ohio State in the White Out game?

James Franklin, the Penn State head coach, met with the program's athletic director on Thursday. In a subsequent press conference, he was asked about the plans for the White Out game this season. Franklin said:

"I don't even completely know, I've got a pretty good idea where I think it’s trending but I don’t know that yet."

One of the biggest issues that Penn State will face for the White Out game will be how the television networks have a say in when the marquee matchups are played.

Penn State would want their White Out game to be played against one of the bigger programs in the Big Ten. It would give them the ultimate home-field advantage in a meaningful game.

Using this logic, the White Out game should be held on November 2 when the Ohio State Buckeyes come to town.

But the networks will want to televise this game to the country, and Fox has turned its 12 pm slot into the time when the biggest game of the week is played. This means that it is likely that the Ohio State game will be played at 12 pm, ruining any atmosphere created by the White Out, which is normally played at night.

Which other teams could be involved in the White Out game?

As television networks could prevent the Ohio State match from being held at a suitable time for the White Out, the Nittany Lions may want the game against another team, so they can guarantee it is played at night.

One possible solution could be to have the game against the Washington Huskies on November 9. This will be an iconic clash between two programs on the up. However, while there is still a possibility that this game could be a 12pm matchup, the networks may not want two consecutive weeks of Penn State in the slot, allowing the game to be held at night.

Another possible solution could be to hold the White Out game on October 5 against UCLA. While this may not be the biggest opponent, it is the Nittany Lions' first game against a Big Ten expansion team, which could be interesting.