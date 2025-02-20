"I didn't even look up": Colorado Buffs coach Warren Sapp gives a reality check to NBA after All-Star weekend

Under the leadership of coach Deion Sanders, senior quality control analyst Warren Sapp and the Colorado Buffaloes are building a strong program. Warren Sapp joined the team before the 2024 season as a graduate assistant and has since been promoted to senior quality control analyst.

On Wednesday, Sapp appeared on "The Pregame Network" to discuss his new job title, among other things. One topic that popped up early in the show was the NBA All-Star game. The All-Star game and weekend have drawn criticism because the players care a little. Sapp spoke about how that was not keeping his attention.

"It never even grabbed mine (attention)," Sapp said. (1:55) "I didn't even look up. It's the first year I haven't even looked up. What are they playing? I think Patrick Zubon said it best, what are they playing for? I mean. Joel Embiid doesn't even show up. I mean, is Philly even relevant?"

The NBA All-Star game appears to be cratering in popularity while the NHL is succeeding with an all-star game replacement. The NHL is running an international tournament called the 4 Nation's Face-Off instead of its All-Star game, which has grabbed everyone's attention.

Warren Sapp criticizes Jaxson Dart while praising Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward

Warren Sapp also discussed the upcoming 2025 NFL draft on the show. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are considered the best quarterbacks in the draft. However, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart has been gaining traction, and most agree he's the number three quarterback. When speaking about the draft, Sapp criticized Dart.

"Please, please, please set your franchise back 30 years. Please do it. These are the best," Sapp said. "Two [Shedeur & Cam] passers, one of them is just an absolute assassin in Cam Ward. He wants to drive a knife in your heart down the field, and when he has a shot, he’s going to put it on the button. They just dime throwers."

While Dart has been gaining the attention of many draft experts, it does not seem likely that he will be selected ahead of Sanders and Ward. Even if a team likes Dart more than the other two, it would likely trade back as other teams consider Sanders and Ward valuable assets.

