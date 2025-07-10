"I didn't expect to bring in guy like Kaidon Salter": Julian Lewis makes honest confession while Colorado QB battle gets inense

Julian Lewis committed to the Colorado Buffaloes out of high school and is in a quarterback competition to start as a true freshman.

Lewis was the 10th-ranked quarterback in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports. After he committed, Colorado landed Kaidon Salter in the transfer portal from Liberty to battle for the starting job.

Ahead of the season, both Lewis and Salter were at Big 12 media days and the freshman admitted he didn't think they would land someone like Salter in the portal.

"Coach Prime always keeps it 100. My dad definitely respected that and so did I. I definitely expected them to bring someone else in, we lost a couple guys," Lewis said. "But, I didn't expect them to bring in someone like Kaidon Salter to come and compete with me.

"It's a blessing coming in with this opportunity. ... If you want a pro type coaching staff this is the place to be. Y'all wanna be coached by the best, try to compete for a Big 12 championship, y'all, c'mon," Lewis added.

Salter was a star quarterback at Liberty, as last season, he went 147 for 261 for 1,886 yards, 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. But, the year prior, he threw for 2,876 yards, 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Deion Sanders isn't sure which QB starts for Colorado

Ahead of the 2025 college football season, Deion Sanders isn't sure which quarterback will start for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders brought both Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter to the Big 12 media day because he wasn't sure which one would start.

"We brought both of them (here) because I don't know which one will start," Sanders said, via Coloradoan.

Sanders says he's been impressed with both quarterbacks, so whoever starts, he has confidence will be able to have success.

"Yeah. As long as they are doing their jobs and we're winning," Sanders said. "We definitely want to continue to develop JuJu (Lewis), but Kaidon is off the chain. He's been there, done that and can get the job done. I wouldn't have brought him here if I didn't trust him.

"But JuJu is coming around the mountain when he comes, and I love him. I love what he brings to the table. I don't know how it's going to play out. As long as it plays out, we can't lose either way, with either of those two."

Regardless of who starts this season, Lewis appears to be the QB of the future for the Buffaloes, but he may also be the QB of the present.

Colorado opens its season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.

