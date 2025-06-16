“I fail miserably a lot of times” - Marcus Freeman opens up on raising 6 kids with wife Joanna while managing Notre Dame job

Marcus Freeman has established himself as one of the top football coaches on the college circuit over the past few years at Notre Dame. While Freeman shares a strong bond and has excellent control over his college players, he struggles to find enough time with his children at home but he makes it work.
On Monday, Freeman appeared on "The Joel Klatt Show" and was asked how he balances working at Notre Dame and managing his six kids. In response, Freeman showed praise for his wife Joanna.
"Oh, it takes No. 1 an unselfish wife," Freeman said (29:14). "I always say, like I could not do my job if she wasn't taking care of the major things at home... But that's how you make it work. You blend it as much as you can, right? And when I'm home, I try to be as present as I can, and I fail miserably a lot of times.
"But as much as I can get the kids and my wife into the office, around our players like that, that gives me a chance to be a father and a husband, but also a chance for my players to see me as a father and a husband. So, we make it work. It's going fast. I try to slow down time, but it doesn't slow down for any of us."
Freeman has four sons, Vinny, Gino, Nico and Rocco, and two daughters, Siena and Capri, with his wife Joanna.
Freeman also has a daughter, Bria, from a previous relationship.
Marcus Freeman met his wife Joanna during his college football playing days
According to reports, Marcus Freeman met Joanna when he was playing as a linebacker at Ohio State.
Joanna attended Otterbein University and later worked as a reporter at WBNS-Channel 10 in Columbus. However, after marrying Freeman in February 2010, she has dedicated herself to being a full-time mother.
While Freeman aims to become a better father with each passing day, he will soon need to turn his focus to Notre Dame as he enters his fourth full year with the program in the 2025 season.
Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.