  "I can't fake": Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders flexes his dapper look in an all-black outfit via latest IG post

"I can't fake": Coach Prime's son Shilo Sanders flexes his dapper look in an all-black outfit via latest IG post

By Andrés Linares
Modified Mar 15, 2025 18:01 GMT
NCAA Football: East-West Shrine Bowl - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: East-West Shrine Bowl - Source: Imagn

Shilo Sanders shared his latest outfit on an Instagram post this Saturday. The photos show him wearing an all-black outfit, including what seems to be black and white Jordans and a black beanie hat. He added the following comment on the caption:

"Real 🥷I can’t fake it #hate2love"
also-read-trending Trending

The Sanders brothers are known to be interested in fashion. During the off-season in 2024, they participated in Paris Fashion Week as models for the Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2024 Show.

At the time, Shilo Sanders spoke with Pharrell Williams, who organized the show for Louis Vuitton and told him of his desire to be more than a football player.

“We want to be multidimensional, we don’t want to be just football,” Shilo said at the time.
To which the Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer replied:

“You already are, it’s just that society makes you think that you are not. And you aspire to be other things, but you guys do so many things already.”

Shilo Sanders still has an eye on the NFL despite the Combine setback

Shilo Sanders was not invited to the NFL Combine. This is a significant blow to his goal of becoming a professional because it reduces his chances of being drafted. Nonetheless, the Colorado defensive back remains undeterred and strives to join the NFL.

The biggest question regarding Shilo is his durability as a player. His college career was riddled with injuries, including a broken arm and an ACL tear. While he didn't participate in the Combine, he organized a similar experience for himself by hiring official timers and managing to record his fastest-ever 40-yard dash in his ad hoc event.

Currently, some analysts have him as a seventh-round pick, with some seeing the Dallas Cowboys interested in getting him. This would make sense, as his father is highly related to the franchise, having played for them in the 1990s.

हिन्दी