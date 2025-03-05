"I feel very confident": CFB insider takes a stance on Arch Manning's capability as Texas starter

College football insider Greg McElroy has full confidence in Arch Manning heading into 2025. Manning will be the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback in 2025 and he has been hyped up as a future Heisman winner and a star in college football.

On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's "On Always College Football," McElroy said:

"I look at Arch Manning, and I feel very confident about what the quarterback spot will look like for the Longhorns this year." (0:50)

Manning has shown flashes of being a dominant quarterback in college.

McElroy pointed to CJ Baxter and the running game as key reasons why Manning will be successful, as defenses won't be able to sit back and know Texas will be a pass-first offense.

Manning is the favorite to win the Heisman heading into the 2025 season.

Texas coach praises Arch Manning

Arch Manning will be the Longhorns starting quarterback in 2025, and coach Steve Sarkisian has praised him highly.

Manning has learned from Quinn Ewers for two years and Sarkisian says the quarterback learned a ton from Ewers and was able to absorb a ton of knowledge.

"I’m excited for Arch," Sarkisian said via SportingNews "I feel like his progression has been perfect. A chance for a couple years to be with Quinn and to A, learn who we are systematically. But B, just to watch how Quinn has handled things.

"Quinn’s journey was not the smoothest, right? There was injuries and how he responded to those. At Texas, if you don’t go 30-for-30 with five touchdowns, everyone’s going to point to the one or two incompletions and all that stuff. But how Quinn handled it, I think, was good for Arch."

Manning went 61-for-90 for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions last season. He and Texas will open their season on August 30 in a massive game against Ohio State.

