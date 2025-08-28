"I feel like I’m the best I’ve ever been": Ex-Georgia QB Carson Beck declares full strength as Miami eyes redemption after Dawgs’ 2024 woes 

Carson Beck said he feels on top of the world ahead of his Miami Hurricanes debut. The quarterback injured his throwing elbow during the SEC championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns. This resulted in him requiring surgery in the offseason to treat the torn ACL amid his rehabilitation process. During an interview with the Sun Sentinel's Adam Lichenstein, Beck opened up about completely recovering from the injury. He said he is excited for this new journey as a part of the Hurricanes. &quot;I feel like I'm the best I've ever been,&quot; Beck said. &quot;I'm in a great mindset, mentality. The guys around me have been working their tails off, and we've all been working really hard together. So again, I'm really excited for the opportunity to just go out and compete. But I feel like I'm in a great spot mentally, physically and just all around.&quot;Carson Beck spent five seasons with the Bulldogs. He served as Kirby Smart's starting quarterback in the past two seasons while leading them to an SEC title last year. Instead of declaring for the 2025 NFL draft, Beck decided to play out his final year of eligibility and transferred to Miami as Cam Ward's replacement. The quarterback also told Lichenstein that he is excited for his debut with the team in the ACC. &quot;I'm super excited,&quot; Beck added. &quot;And it's been so long since I had the opportunity to go out on the football field and play the game I love. And now for it to be here at the U with these guys that obviously I've become really close with over the past eight months, it's an opportunity that you don't get many of them, right? Guaranteed we have 12 of these opportunities, and you work the rest of the year for those 12 opportunities. So you never take them for granted.&quot; Mario Cristobal opens up about Carson Beck's chemistry with the team Miami coach Mario Cristobal had high praise for the transfer quarterback and his ability to fit in with the team in a short time. He praised Carson Beck for building great relationships with the players while also highlighting his work ethic. &quot;The amount of time that he spends with our people, it's extraordinary,&quot; Cristobal said on Aug. 17 via On3.com. &quot;He's here early, he's here late. He's got a great relationship with those guys because even while he was hurt, he spent a lot of time around the receivers and the offensive linemen, and they forged some really strong relationships.&quot; Beck's first test will be in the season opener against Notre Dame on Sunday.