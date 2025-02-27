"I feel like I’m the best player": Ex-Penn State DE Abdul Carter makes a case to be selected as the first-overall pick in the NFL draft

Abdul Carter is undoubtedly one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. The defensive end had a solid three years at Penn State, establishing himself as one of the top talents in the landscape. He now faces the challenge of replicating such a level of performance in the NFL.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Abdul Carter made a case on why he should be the first pick in the NFL draft. The All-American defensive end has been projected for the spot in some quarters, but Cam Ward is regarded as the favorite.

“I feel like I’m the best player in the country, and the best player should be selected No. 1,” Carter said on Wednesday during his media session at the NFL scouting combine.

Abdul Carter further stressed the importance of an edge rusher in an NFL team, citing their impact on Super Bowl-winning teams. He believes that it makes him a coveted prospect who can go on to achieve something great in the league.

“You definitely need a franchise edge rusher. If you look at all the great teams – all the great teams that have won Super Bowls – you have to one standout, great defensive player,” the former Penn State star said. “And I feel like I’m that.”

Abdul Carter ready to play anywhere the coach wants in the NFL

Considering his level of talent, there's some debate over whether Abdul Carter should play as a defensive end or linebacker at the NFL level. However, the Penn State star doesn’t appear to be concerned about the distinction, reinstating his commitment to following the coach’s instruction.

"Definitely defensive end or edge rusher, but I feel like I could play wherever my coaches need," Carter said. "Wherever they feel the need, that's where I'll play. … I've never been too small for anything my whole life. It's all about heart for me."

Carter has shown how committed he's as a player during his time at Penn State. One vivid example was playing with injury in the playoff semifinal game against Notre Dame. He noted at the Combine that sitting out was never an option despite the setback.

“I just feel like my teammates needed me,” Carter said. “I couldn’t have played, but I felt like (I needed to) leave it all out there and give us the best opportunity to win. I feel like that’s what I did. If I had to do it again, I would make the same choice.”

Abdul Carter made it known that he feels about 90% recovered from his shoulder injury and anticipates reaching full strength as he intensifies his training this month. It has already been disclosed that he won’t take part in drills at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

