“I feel like Texas has that" - Former Heisman finalist Colt McCoy heaps praise on Steve Sarkisian’s QB room ahead of 2024 CFB season

On Friday, former Heisman finalist and Longhorns legend Colt McCoy hosted his annual youth football camp at Cedar Ridge High School. The event provided young athletes the opportunity to refine their skills and meet one of Texas football's most celebrated figures.

The camp, attended by numerous enthusiastic young players, featured drills, training sessions, and a chance to get McCoy's autograph. Speaking with the media, McCoy noted an unexpected encounter with the Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's current quarterbacks.

"I got into town yesterday afternoon and was just going up to UT for a couple of things and ran into the quarterbacks," McCoy said. "Those guys are working hard, man. It was 5 o'clock, right? They had their throwing sessions in the morning, kind of the player-led stuff."

Colt McCoy admired the quarterback room, including freshman Trey Owens, who believes Texas has the edge this coming season to show their game with QBs.

"Yeah, those guys are doing great. … I mean, it's a good room," he said. "I always tell people, when you look at good football teams, if you have a good quarterback room, that trickles down, right? And I feel like Texas has that."

"Quinn's going into his third year, veteran, and he's got guys below him that are really talented and going to be really good football players. It's a competitive room, and I just think that really sets the tone for the whole team."

Colt McCoy applauded Arch Manning's decision

The media also asked Colt McCoy about the highly-touted freshman quarterback, Arch Manning, and his decision to remain with the team despite speculation about potential transfers.

"Having the ability to sit for a couple years, it's not normal, right? It's not normal in college football these days,” McCoy said. “Arch is saying, 'No, I'm very comfortable here where I'm at. Yeah, we all want to play, right? But I'm learning, I'm growing so that when the ball's in my hands and I get out there, I trust the system, I trust all this growth that I've made in my first two years, and I'm going to go out there and play.'" [Timestamp - 0:26]

McCoy said that he thinks Manning is going to be well prepared for his place where "if you're a quarterback, you want to be."

This coming season, it quite seems that Manning will serve as the backup to Quinn Ewers during the 2024 season.