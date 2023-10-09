"I felt like he was trying to run away from me" - Texas A&M RB makes a bold claim about Nick Saban's post-game meet-up on Saturday 

Nick Saban is a legend in the college football world. Every player would give anything for some time with him. The Texas A&M RB, Ainias Smith had to say something bold to catch Saban's attention for a meetup.

The Alabama Crimson Tide squared off with the Aggies on Saturday and came out on top. But it was what happened post-game that caught everyone's attention. And now, the Aggies RB who met up with Saban after the game has made a bold claim about the legendary coach.

So what did he say about meeting Saban and trying to catch him after the game?

All love between Aggies RB and Nick Saban

Ainias Smith caught up with Nick Saban after his team went down against the Crimson Tide this weekend. It was in the backdrop of some comments he made about the coach before the game. So naturally the question of their little chat came up during the press conference. Here's what Smith said:

"It was nothing, for real. He was just talking, asking how my brother was doing. Telling me that I had a great punt return. That was about it. I tried to catch him. I felt like he was trying to run away from me. I had to tell him, like, 'Don't run.' But it was -- it's all love," Smith said in the press conference.

The Aggies RB had said before the game that every game against Nick Saban was personal for him because of the coach's history with his brother and former Crimson Tide DB Maurice Smith. Maurice had come out against Saban in 2016, saying that the coach ostracized him after he asked for a transfer. But it looks like water is under the bridge in that regard, and the Tide is finally rolling this season.

The Tide finally rolling freely?

Alabama had a tough start to the 2023 season. The team looked unconvincing even when they won their opening few games. The stretch also included a bitter loss to the Texas Longhorns, but it looks like they have finally found their groove.

The indications of a turnaround were already there in the week 5 game against Mississippi State. But for those who weren't still convinced, the week 6 win against the Aggies is enough to change their minds. It was a close game and the Crimson Tide won 26-20. But it was enough of a confidence booster for the team. Can Nick Saban take the 5-1 Crimson Tide all the way this season?