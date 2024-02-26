"I was not fired": Eric Bienemy discloses it was his decision to leave the Commanders as he is set to become UCLA's offensive coordinator 

Eric Bienemy is set to return to college football after 16 years in the NFL. The former Kansas City Chiefs assistant is teaming up with UCLA under the leadership of DeShaun Foster as offensive coordinator following his one-year stint with the Washington Commanders.

While it was reported that the Commanders fired him at the conclusion of the NFL regular season, the coach has refuted the claim. In an interview with ESPN, Eric Bienemy clarified that his exit from the Commanders was a matter of choice rather than being shown the door.

“I have no regrets with the Commanders," Bieniemy said. “Contrary to what some think and what has been put out in the media, I was not fired. I actually just chose not to stay. Learned a lot, and that is always a good thing."

Eric Bienemy excited to join UCLA

Following a long tenure in the NFL, Eric Bienemy is excited to team up with the Bruins ahead of the 2024 college football season. He will play a crucial role in ensuring the team, which is coming to terms with life after Chip Kelly, becomes a force next season as they transition to the Big Ten.

“I'm excited to be here and to coach these young men and football again," Bieniemy said. “My expectations and desire to be excellent will never be turned down. I’m fired up. Let’s go.”

Notably, this is Bienemy's second stint at UCLA. He served as the program's running back coach from 2003 to 2005 before moving to the NFL. He will be hoping to make an instant impact on the Bruins’ offense next season as the program aims to return to its glory days.

Eric Bienemy was also in the running for NFL jobs

Following his exit from the Washington Commanders, Eric Bienemy had interviews with a couple of NFL teams. However, none eventually worked out despite his pedigree in the NFL.

“I have had countless conversations and interviews with many teams, and I have been applauded and lauded,” Bienemy explained.

“I can't say why certain decisions were or were not made, but it had nothing to [do] with a lack of anything on my end. It is not always about money, either. With everything in life, it is often all about timing."

During his five-year tenure at the franchise, Bienemy won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs. His expertise will undoubtedly be crucial for the Bruins as they aim to turn into a formidable force under Deshaun Foster.