"I gave it a shot, It blew up": Paul Finebaum admits big mistake on piloting Arch Manning hype train after Texas QB crumbles in pressure

The Arch Manning hype train is officially over. Even though Texas had a commanding win over UTEP in Week 3, Manning disappointed big time with his sheer inaccuracies and poor footwork. It was all the Texas defense that stopped the UTEP offense from making plays and held them to a 27-10 victory. The quarterback missed more than half of his passing attempts and threw a terrible interception at endzone.

This added more woes among fans despite the team's victory over an unranked team. College football analyst Paul Finebaum has already given up on the hype train, as he said that it was a big mistake counting on Manning and he should have never started it.

Before the 2025 season kicked off, Finebaum was one of the prominent figures behind Manning's promotion. He had even ranked the QB above all the other veterans to win the Heisman. But it turns out, it was all in vain. Not only is Manning struggling to make accurate throws but also his footwork seems out of sorts.

“Listen, I’m not bright but I’m not the stupidest person on the face of the earth,” Paul Finebaum said on Sunday's episode of Sportscenter.

“I’m out. Okay? Count me out. I gave it a shot. It blew up. I like Arch. He’s going to be a great player someday, maybe some year, but not this year. It’s over. Come on. You can’t look at three weeks and find a way for the front row in New York. So nice knowing you, Arch. See you soon,” he added.

Steve Sarkisian had diplomatic reaction to Arch Manning’s struggles

After the win, when Manning and Co. left for the locker room, the quarterback clearly did not look happy and the offense too appeared weary. Their inability to run the ball was reflected in the final score; otherwise, the winning margin would have been a lot more.

Coach Sarkisian, who spoke to the reporters after the game, mentioned that he was aware of the offensive struggles and Manning understands that he was out of sorts.

"I felt like he pressed some. He knew he missed some throws. I feel like we've done enough with him to have a pretty good understanding of who he is as a player and what he's capable of,” Sarkisian said on Saturday.

Texas will next play Sam Houston at home in Week 4. The Longhorns are now 1-2. Even the slightest of the slightest mistakes in the coming weeks could prove vital for the team's pursuit to make the playoffs in the 2025 season.

