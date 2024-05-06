Deion Sanders is one of the college football coaches who have their son as a member of their team roster. Coach Prime has two of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, playing under him at the Colorado Buffaloes. His other son, Deion Jr, is also close by, doing media work with the football program.

Sanders expressed the excitement this gives him in his recent appearance on “All the Smoke” podcast. The coach shared how proud he is, seeing all his three sons doing something with the Buffaloes while he performs his own job of leading the football team.

“I got my babies, all three of my sons here, doing the dawg on the thing and when I tell you, it's not a day of work. I get to come to see my boys every day. Oh my God," he said.

Deion Sanders has been working with his kids from Jackson State

Deion Sanders, who has a net worth of $45 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), has been working with his sons right from his days at Jackson State. The Pro Football Hall of Famer spent three seasons as the head coach of the Tigers (from 2020 to 2022), marking the beginning of his coaching career in the world of collegiate athletics.

His two sons, Shedeur and Shilo, teamed up with him in his second season with the Tigers in 2021. Shilo had been a player in the landscape before then, playing at South Carolina. Shedeur joined him the same season as a freshman, marking the start of his college career.

Following the hiring of Deion Sanders by Colorado in December 2022, both Shilo and Shedeur entered the transfer portal and made a move to Boulder, teaming up with their father.

Deion Sanders has no plan to follow his kids to the NFL

There's been a lot of rumors about the future of Deion Sanders at Colorado. One of them has gained significant traction and it says Coach Prime will follow his sons to the NFL next season. Sanders denied any plan to depart Colorado anytime soon.

"I tell them the truth," Sanders said (via FOX Sports). "I tell them I'm a father, not a baby daddy. I don't follow my kids. I pave roads for my kids. I build generational wealth for my kids. I lead my kids. I don't follow my kids. So I do not plan on following my kids to the NFL. I have work to do here.”

Colorado is seeking redemption in the upcoming college football season following the disappointment of last year. Despite their brilliant 3-0 start, the Buffaloes ended the 2023 season with a 4-8 record, winning just one conference contest.

Without a doubt, both Deion Sanders’ sons have a role to play in the team's success in the upcoming season. They will both be transitioning to the NFL after that.