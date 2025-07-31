"I give him a lot of credit": Proud uncle Peyton Manning sings praises of nephew Arch Manning heading into 2025 

Peyton Manning would be proud seeing his family's legacy continue with nephew Arch Manning taking to the college football field as the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns in 2025 after waiting for almost two years behind Quinn Ewers.

The veteran QB shared his insights into Arch's career progression during his interview with Cris Collinsworth. While most five-star players tend to transfer if not presented with a starting opportunity, Peyton is happy Arch stayed with Texas and proved his loyalty.

“He's a great kid," Peyton said on Thursday. "He's worked very hard. He's been very patient. You know, I give him a lot of credit. In today's college football world, most kids that are highly recruited, if they don't play in their first or second year, usually transfer. I am really proud of him for staying and looking forward to watching him play this year.” [Timestamp - 10:27]

He also added that he doesn't get too involved with Arch's game at a personal level until he reaches out, something Peyton followed, while Eli Manning started his college journey at Ole Miss.

“When Eli got to Ole Miss, I was watching the film of his games," Peyton added. "And next thing, you know, I got four pages of notes as I'm writing things down.

"And this is kind of I leave a lot of voicemails and voice memos now, but I was having a conversation with Eli, I wanted to help him. I wanted to just give him every knowledge that I had learned and pass it on. And I finally figured out, I said, let me be better off. Let me wait till Eli calls me and says, ‘Hey, what do you see? Right?’”

Peyton claims Arch Manning got his agility from dad Cooper

Arch Manning’s dad had an abrupt ending to his college career at Ole Miss. He was a wide receiver for the program and was still a freshman, hoping to take the next steps.

However, he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis that would have potentially hampered his movements. He was advised to quit football and take a premature retirement.

Peyton claimed that Cooper was swift and extremely quick. Cooper appears to have inherited this trait from his father, Archie and now Arch Manning is following a similar trail.

This gives the QB an edge compared to his uncles, who solely depended on accuracy and arm strength. In the case of Arch, he can run the ball and make some really great plays in the opponent's backyard.

