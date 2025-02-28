"I was going against some great guys": Que Robinson notes the level of talent at Alabama prepared him for the 2024 season

Que Robinson had a tough time at Alabama, facing a lot of strong competition in the linebacker position during his four years in Tuscaloosa. This limited him to backup roles and special teams until his final season with the program.

During his media session at the NFL combine on Wednesday, Robinson reflected on his journey playing for Alabama. Getting game time in 2024, he looked ready and took the opportunity, citing the level of players he faced in Crimson Tide practice as a factor.

“My freshman year, I had to go against Evan Neal and Alex Leatherwood," Robinson said. "The next class came in, and you got JC (Latham). I was going against some great guys. Every single one of them is in the league now and having a great career.

“Stuff like that you don’t take for granted. And I think that has helped me along my journey, so when I did get the opportunity to play, it wasn’t new to me. I wasn’t nervous because I already played the best."

During the 2024 season, Que Robinson recorded 23 tackles while leading the Crimson Tide in tackles for loss with seven. He also recorded four sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, marking a great year for him in his career in Tuscaloosa.

Que Robinson expresses his love for playing on special teams

Que Robinson found his footing in college football playing on the special teams. Despite getting games on defense last season, he isn’t overlooking his special team contributions, emphasizing their significance. Furthermore, he noted he’s open to taking on a special team role in the NFL.

“I love special teams,” Robinson said. “I feel like special teams is the most important thing in football right now. I can’t count how many times right now that teams have won and lost games on special teams.

“Like, my favorite special teams player right now is Kavontae Turpin. You think about how many times he’s changed the game by scoring, you feel me? (Does) somebody need somebody to stop him? I’m your guy.”

Que Robinson’s 2024 season ended on a disappointing note as it was cut short by an elbow injury against LSU. While he takes pride in how he finished his collegiate career, he can’t shake the thought of what more he could have accomplished.

His film that will be analyzed by NFL teams is mostly limited to just one season, which could have an impact on his draft possibilities. However, his special team contribution could mean something.

