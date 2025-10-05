"I got more blood clots": Deion Sanders reveals concerning health update 5 months after bladder cancer surgery amid struggling during Colorado game

Deion Sanders shared his health condition following Colorado’s 35-21 loss to TCU on Saturday. Coach Prime said that he would visit his doctor on Monday for further evaluation, but he provided initial news about his blood clotting problem.“I think I got more blood clots,” Sanders said. “Cat’s out of the bag, all right? I think I got more blood clots. It don’t make sense. I’m hurting like crazy.“So that’s what’s going on. I’m not getting blood to my legs. That’s why my leg is throbbing. Sorry to get that out, but thank you for noticing.”During the game’s fourth quarter, Sanders was spotted limping on the sideline without a shoe on.Blood clots have been a concern in Sanders' family, as one of his uncles died from the condition. In 2021, Coach Prime’s trainer noticed his toes darkening, which led to the discovery of clots in his femoral artery. He was hospitalized and had two toes amputated due to poor circulation.Sanders has undergone multiple surgeries for different health problems, including bladder removal in May to treat a cancerous tumor.Deion Sanders reflects on Colorado's loss against TCUTCU bounced back from a two-touchdown deficit to beat Colorado on Saturday, marking the Buffaloes’ first visit since Deion Sanders’ winning debut with the program two years ago. The Buffaloes’ final Pac-12 season began memorably with a 45-42 prime-time upset against TCU in 2023.Meanwhile, Saturday’s loss dropped Colorado to 2-4 this season, and Sanders was visibly frustrated postgame.&quot;Truly disappointing,” Sanders said (via SI). “Not a loss for words by any means. Just addressed the team at the conclusion of the game in the locker room and challenged them on that moment. It's one thing to lose, then it's another thing to feel like you beat yourselves.”Coach Prime also delivered some words for his staff.&quot;I'm not targeting my coaching staff,” Sanders said. “We need to see more out of me as well, accountability, preparation for those moments.“I keep saying that, and you guys keep seeing [that] we get to those moments, and we seem like we faint instead of overcoming that type of adversity.”Colorado will host Iowa State next week.